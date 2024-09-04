Delhiites get relief from humid climate after national capital receives heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi receives heavy rainfall, brings relief from humid climate

Delhi on Wednesday afternoon received heavy rains amid the Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert. Delhiites have been troubled due to humidity for the last 2-3 days. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius and the Meteorological Department had predicted rain and thundershowers for the day.

The weather department recorded the relative humidity level at 85 per cent on Wednesday and issued a 'yellow alert' for the city. 'Yellow alert' indicates bad weather and the possibility of further deterioration of the situation, which may disrupt work.

The weather department uses four colours to issue weather alerts in the country. 'Green' means no action is needed, 'yellow alert' means keep watch and monitor, orange alert means to be prepared and red alert means action/assistance is needed. According to the department, the maximum temperature in the capital is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius.