Delhi private school receives bomb threat via email, police declares it hoax

A private school in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area received a bomb threat via email and it turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found after a thorough check, officials said on Friday. The mail was received by the school around midnight. The email said that a bomb had been planted on the school's premises, they said.

Thorough checking was done by a bomb detection team and nothing suspicious was found, a police officer said and added that a dog squad was also deployed for the search.

Further probe is underway, he said and declared the threat a hoax. "An email was received at a school in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, threatening to blow up the school with a bomb. It is written in the email that a bomb was planted in the school yesterday. Nothing has been found in the investigation so far, legal action initiated," Delhi Police said.

Bomb threats over the months

In May, over a dozen colleges including Delhi University's prestigious Lady Sri Ram College, Hansraj College and Ramjas College received bomb threats but nothing suspicious was found after thorough searches. North Block also had received a similar e-mail. The colleges that received such threat include Hansraj College, Gargi College, Ramjas College, Zakir Husain College, Indraprastha College For Women, Lady Irwin College, Kirori Mal College, Bhaskaracharya College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Sri Venkateswara College, and PGDAV College.

Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital received a bomb threat on April 30 while more than 150 schools got threats from a Russia-based mailing service company on May 1. Twenty hospitals, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails from a Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 12. Seven Delhi hospitals and the Tihar Jail received bomb threats from the same Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 14. The MHA officer received The Delhi Police is conducting investigations into the email bomb threats.