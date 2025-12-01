Delhi Pollution: National capital chokes again after brief respite; AQI crosses 300 in several areas With the Parliament Winter Session beginning today, the Opposition parties are likely to raise the issue of pollution. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded a detailed discussion in the House on the issue of air pollution in the national capital.

New Delhi:

Delhi’s air quality has once again plunged into the “very poor” category after a brief respite on Sunday. The national capital had recorded an AQI of 269 at on Sunday, but the situation has quickly worsened, with toxic smog enveloping the city and the AQI crossing the 300 mark on Monday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 325, while ITO also saw levels at 325, indicating “very poor” air quality. Areas around India Gate and Kartavya Path fared slightly better, with AQI levels at 267, falling under the “poor” category.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Delhi Pollution: PIL in Delhi HC over toxic air

Greater Kailash-II Welfare Association has filed a plea in Delhi High Court, seeking urgent steps to curb the toxic air in the national capital.

The plea said over the past several years, the ambient air quality in Delhi has deteriorated drastically, with AQI frequently entering the 'very poor', 'severe' and 'hazardous' categories, especially during winter.

It said people in Delhi are facing severe health problems due to increasing pollution.

Parliament Winter Session: Opposition likely to raise pollution issue

With the Parliament Winter Session beginning today, the Opposition parties are likely to raise the issue of pollution. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded a detailed discussion in the House on the issue of air pollution in the national capital as he questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this "health emergency".

Rahul Gandhi also held a discussion with several women at his residence over the issue of pollution in Delhi. He also shared the video on X, seeking PM Modi’s intervention to get rid of the deteriorating air.

“Every mother I meet tells me the same thing: her child is growing up breathing toxic air. They are exhausted, scared and angry. Modi ji, India's children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent? Why does your government show no urgency, no plan, no accountability?" he posted.