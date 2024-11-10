Delhi continues to choke as air quality remains 'very poor', doctor suggests closing schools for children

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles ply on the road amid low visibility due to smog

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning, with a thick layer of smog engulfing parts of the national capital. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 355 at 9 am, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

AQI in parts of Delhi

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI in various parts of Delhi was recorded as:

Alipur: 353

Anand Vihar: 348

Ashok Vihar: 353

Dwarka Sector 8: 339

IGI T3: 324

ITO: 328

Jahangirpuri: 371

JLN stadium: 326

Lodhi Road: 308

Narela: 354

Najafgarh: 340

New Moti Bagh: 392

Okhla Phase-2: 338

Patparganj: 344

Punjabi Bagh: 351

RK Puram: 366

Rohini: 365

Shadipur: 340

Vivek Vihar: 352

Wazirpur: 365

Doctor suggests closing schools for children

As the air pollution levels in the national capital reach "very poor," the doctors say that people with no history of respiratory diseases are suffering from breathing issues. Dr Nikhil Modi, Senior Consultant for Respiratory Critical Care at Apollo Hospital, said that apart from the regular patients, those who don't have any respiratory issues in the past are showing up with symptoms such as runny nose, sneezing, coughing and have increasing difficulties in breathing. “We have seen the air quality index (AQI). It is more than 400 and even 500 in many places. Due to this, our regular patients, who have asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) are having exacerbations. They are having more breathing difficulty. They land up in emergencies to take nebulizers, and some of them require admission. Apart from the regular patients, what we are seeing are those who don't have any respiratory issues in the past, they are coming to us with runny noses, sneezing, and coughs, and they are also having increasing difficulties. So the number of cases has suddenly gone up,” Dr Modi told news agency ANI.

The doctor further suggested that the government close the schools for children as they remain vulnerable. Whenever the pollution levels have gone beyond a certain limit, the government has opted to close the schools, Dr Modi said.

