Delhi Police's official X handle hacked briefly, name changed to 'MagIc Edem'

The Delhi Police's official X (formerly Twitter) account faced a cybersecurity threat on Tuesday evening when hackers briefly took control of it. During the breach, the account's name was changed to "MagIc Edem," and its cover photo and profile picture were also altered. However, the account was successfully recovered after some time.

The incident has raised concerns about the vulnerability of even high-profile government accounts. Authorities are currently investigating the matter to identify those responsible for the hack. No details about the culprits have been disclosed yet.

Goa CM's email was hacked recently

This incident follows a similar case where the personal email of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was hacked on the night of November 19. According to officials, the breach caused no significant damage to the Gmail account. The Goa Police Cybercrime Cell acted promptly, restoring the account within four to five hours. The investigation into the Goa CM’s email hack is ongoing, as the Gmail account is linked to his YouTube and other social media platforms.

Delhi Police nabs cyber criminal from Surat

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police busted a cybercrime racket with the arrest of a 21-year-old youth who had direct links with Chinese handlers via social media. "On September 27, Gule Raj (25), an accountant from Bawana, lodged a complaint alleging a financial fraud of Rs 1.42 lakh. The victim was lured through social media with the promise of high returns on stock investments," a police officer said. During the probe, the cybercrime unit of Delhi Police traced the fraudulent transactions to a person named Alish Nazmuddin Hirani, who was arrested from Surat, he added.

