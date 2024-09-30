CBI cracks down on transnational cybercrime network, arrests 26 in nationwide raids

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

In a major crackdown on illegal and transnational cybercrime activities in India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted coordinated searches at 32 different locations across the country and arrested over 26 individuals in connection with the case. According to available information, the case pertained to fraudulent activities carried out by a highly organized cybercrime network targeting victims globally.

The group, posing as tech support services, approached their targets, especially in the USA. They convinced their targets that their systems had been hacked and that large unauthorized transactions were being made from their bank accounts, leading them to believe they were under surveillance by law enforcement agencies. Under the guise of protecting the victims' finances, the cybercriminals then induced the victims to transfer their bank holdings into new accounts provided by the criminals. In some instances, they also coerced victims into transferring funds through international gift cards or cryptocurrency, resulting in significant financial losses for the victims.

Based on these inputs, the CBI took swift action and conducted coordinated searches at 32 locations across Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Visakhapatnam on September 26, 2024. They initially intercepted 170 individuals involved in ongoing online criminal activities at four call centers:

M/s V.C. Infrometrix Pvt. Ltd. at Regent Plaza, Pune

M/s V.C. Infrometrix Pvt. Ltd, Murli Nagar, Visakhapatnam

M/s Viajex Solutions, Hyderabad

M/s Atriya Global Services Pvt. Ltd, Visakhapatnam

While, as part of their investigation, 26 key accused individuals were arrested, the questioning of other workers at these illegal call centers is presently ongoing. In a statement, the CBI said, "These operations have led to the seizure of critical digital evidence and incriminating material. A total of 951 items have been seized, including electronic devices, mobile phones, laptops, financial records, communication records, and other incriminating materials. Cash worth Rs 58.45 lakh, locker keys, and three luxury vehicles have also been recovered."

It is important to note that the present case has been registered under sections 61 and 318 of BNSS, 2023, and section 66-D read with 75 of the Information Technology Act of 2000 as part of the ongoing Operation Chakra-III.



