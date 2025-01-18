Delhi Police halts screening of documentary on Arvind Kejriwal, claims AAP; cops respond

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The screening of a documentary on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was halted by Delhi Police today (January 18). AAP claimed that the screening was affected as the permission was not granted by police on Saturday.

The screening was likely to take place at Pyarelal Bhawan around 12:00 pm. The documentary is about how Kejriwal's party was functioning after his imprisonment and what happened after he came out of jail.

Delhi Police on AAP's allegations

As elections have been declared, political parties have to apply for permission through a single window system at the DEO office (that is DM office). This is a standard process during elections. For the said event, no such permission was taken and hence it would have been a violation of guidelines. We urge all parties to follow the election rules and regulations at this time.

Kejriwal responds on his documentary screening

"A film has been made on Aam Aadmi Party. Today, when this film was to be shown to journalists, BJP prevented the screening of this film by deploying a huge police force. BJP is very scared of this film. Why? Why does BJP want to stop this film? What is there in this film that BJP is scared of? This film exposes all the secrets behind the scenes when AAP leaders were wrongly arrested. It exposes the illegal and unconstitutional actions of the BJP government.," Kejriwal posted on X.

Kejriwal said, "A film has been made on AAP. Today we had a special screening for journalists but Delhi Police in morning reached there and stopped the screening of the film. It was private screening. It was not an election campaign, there was no election flag, election speech or election propaganda. Why BJP is scared from this film? It was a private screening of the film I haven't seen this film but I was told that this shows the story when AAP leaders were sent to jail and it exposes illegal and unconstitutional actions of the BJP government. That's why BJP is scared. We condemn the way film screening was stopped. We hope we will get the permission to screen this film."

"This is not an election event. It has nothing to do with election. This is no any party symbol or flag. We tried to make the police understand. This is hooliganism and dictatorship," he added.