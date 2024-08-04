Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Police arrests CEO of Parsvnath Developers near IGI airport after 60-km chase

The Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Parsvnath Developers Private Limited, Sanjeev Jain, was apprehended by a Special Task Force (STF) team of the Delhi Police near the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport. The arrest followed a 60-kilometre chase and occurred on Saturday (August 3).

The police stated that the joint registrar of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has issued non-bailable warrants against Sanjeev Jain. Delhi Police mentioned that there were four non-bailable and one bailable warrant pending against Sanjeev Jain at Shahdara police station, issued by the National Commission.

When the police arrived to execute the action, Sanjeev Jain attempted to flee, which led to a chase and his subsequent arrest. Today, Delhi Police presented Sanjeev Jain before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission after his arrest.

This warrant was related to Execution Application number 83 of 2022 in consumer complaint number 2489 of 2017, filed by Rajat Babbar and another party against Ms Parshwanath Developers Pvt Ltd on July 18.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police arrests 28-year-old-man in Gokulpuri road rage-shooting incident