Delhi Police arrests 28-year-old-man in Gokulpuri road rage-shooting incident

The Delhi Police on Friday (August 2) arrested a 28-year-old man accused in a Gokulpuri road rage and firing incident that occurred on July 31. The accused, identified as Majid Choudhary, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire, with a pistol and a stolen motorcycle recovered from his possession.

"The accused, Majid Choudhary, aged 28 years, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire. The accused sustained bullet injuries on both legs in retaliatory police fire," the Delhi Police stated.

"The police have recovered one 7.65 mm pistol with two rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, as well as a motorcycle stolen from the area of Old Seelampur, Gandhi Nagar. Further investigation is in progress," they added.

About the Incident

Significantly, the arrest comes days after a woman, Simranjeet Kaur (30), was shot dead while traveling with her husband on a motorcycle in Delhi's Gokulpuri area on July 31.

The police reported that at around 3:15 PM, Heera Singh (40) was heading towards Maujpur with his wife, Simranjeet Kaur, on his Bullet motorcycle when they had a verbal spat with a person on a two-wheeler near the Gokulpuri Flyover as their vehicles almost collided.

"As they left the spot, the accused, with whom Singh's two-wheeler had almost crashed, fired a single shot from the flyover from a distance of about 30-35 feet. The bullet hit Simranjeet Kaur in her upper chest, near her neck," the police said.

She was immediately taken to GTB Hospital by her husband but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the police had earlier informed that they have registered a murder case under the relevant section in connection to the case and were scanning CCTV footage in the area to ascertain the identity of the assailant (who has now been arrested).

