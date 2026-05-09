Delhi on high alert after intelligence inputs indicate terror threats, security intensified in key locations

New Delhi:

Security was on Saturday intensified and the national capital was put on high alert after intelligence inputs indicating a possible terror threat. This prompted the Delhi Police and other security agencies to intensify vigil across several sensitive locations, sources said on Saturday. A source told PTI that security has been increased at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and nearby government establishments, with additional deployment of armed personnel, barricading and intensified vehicle checks.

Agencies have received alerts regarding possible terror attacks

According to sources, agencies have received alerts regarding possible attempts to target prominent offices and crowded areas in central Delhi using suicide attacks, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IEDs), shootings and coordinated strikes.

Sources said anti-sabotage checks are being carried out at important government buildings, political offices, markets, transport hubs and other crowded places across the city.

Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units and quick reaction teams, including the Delhi Fire Service, have also been asked to stay alert. "Police have been directed to maintain strict vigil on suspicious movements, unattended objects and vehicles parked in sensitive zones," said the source.

Security arrangements have been strengthened

Security arrangements have also been strengthened at settlements and areas considered vulnerable from a law-and-order perspective; local police are conducting random checking drives and verification exercises.

The sources stated that all district units have been instructed to remain alert and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies and central paramilitary forces. Senior officers are continuously monitoring the situation and reviewing security arrangements across the city, said the source.

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