Delhi's Old Railway Bridge to be closed from tomorrow amid rising Yamuna water level Heavy discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage pushed the river level to 204.94 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 5 pm on Monday.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered the closure of traffic movement on the Old Railway Bridge from Tuesday evening, with the Yamuna River expected to touch the evacuation mark of 206 metres.

According to officials, heavy discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage raised the river level to 204.94 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 5 pm on Monday. In Delhi, the warning level is 204.50 metres, the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuations are initiated once the river crosses 206 metres.

"In view of possible flooding in Yamuna River due to increase in its level beyond the danger mark, you are hereby directed to close down the traffic and public movement on the bridge with effect from September 2 at 5 PM," read the order issued by the DDMA.

The order was marked to Delhi Police and Railways officials.

Delhi govt issues flood alert

Meanwhile, authorities have urged residents of the Yamuna floodplains in Delhi to shift to safer areas as the river's water level continues to rise, with forecasts suggesting it may touch the evacuation mark of 206 metres by Tuesday evening.

Around 15,000 people live in low-lying areas across six districts, while another 5,000 reside directly in the floodplain, officials said. The Old Railway Bridge, which has already been closed for traffic, remains the key observation point for monitoring the Yamuna’s flow and flood risks.

A flood warning issued here said, "As the water level at ORB may cross the danger level and is likely to reach 206. 50 meters, all officers are hereby advised to keep a vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points."

"People residing within the river embankments shall be warned, and arrangements must be made to shift them to safer places," it stated.

The document warned that in view of the amount of water being released from the Hathnikund Barrage and heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area, the water level at Delhi Railway Bridge may cross 206 metres around 5 to 8 pm on September 2.

Wettest August in 15 years

This year, Delhi received 399.8 mm of rainfall in August, the highest for the month in 15 years. The last time the capital recorded higher rainfall in August was in 2010, with 455.8 mm.

By comparison, August 2023 saw just 91.8 mm of rainfall, while August 2022 logged 41.6 mm and 2021 recorded 237 mm. With more than 750 mm of rainfall since June, Delhi has already surpassed its seasonal monsoon average of 774.4 mm.

Also Read: Flood alert in Delhi: Hathnikund barrage releases 1.8 million cusecs, low-lying areas at risk

Also Read: Delhi logs highest August rainfall in the last 15 years: A look at data since 2010