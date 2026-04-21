Delhi: New flyover coming up at Savitri Cinema, traffic jams will be reduced, check project cost, deadline

New Delhi:

Here comes a piece of good news for the people of the national capital. The Delhi government will soon start construction of a second flyover at Savitri Cinema, PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Tuesday. The Public Works Department (PWD) had approved the project, along with the Modi Mill flyover integration with the Kalkaji Temple road, in December last year.

"After administrative approvals the work has been awarded, we plan to lay the foundation stone for the Savitri Cinema project within a month and the work on the ground will commence a month later," Singh said.

Flyovers will provide signal-free movement

"Once operational, the flyovers will provide signal-free movement, improve traffic speeds, and eliminate congestion at key junctions, particularly at Captain Gaur Marg-Outer Ring Road and Outer Ring Road-GK-II Road and nearby areas," the PWD minister said.

As per the plan, the second flyover at Savitri Cinema will be constructed parallel to the existing structure. This is likely to provide hassle-free movement in areas between Greater Kailash and Nehru Place.

Savitri Cinema flyover will be constructed at Rs 58 crore

The Savitri Cinema flyover will be constructed at Rs 58 crore, and both the Modi Mill and Savitri flyover will take around two and a half years to complete from the beginning of construction.

The need for a second flyover was identified by the authorities in 2016, and a basic plan was also prepared and approved by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC).

Moreover, to integrate Kalkaji Mandir with the Modi Mill flyover, a new three-lane carriageway will be constructed, and from Modi Mill to Kalkaji Temple, there will be a three-lane carriageway constructed at the cost of Rs 312.94 crore, officials said.

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