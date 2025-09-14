Delhi: Speeding car plunges off flyover, lands on railway tracks in Bawana | Video Delhi: The injured driver was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical care. His injuries were not severe, and doctors have confirmed that his condition remains stable.

New Delhi:

In a dramatic accident in Outer North Delhi’s Bawana area, a speeding car rammed through the railing of a flyover near Mukarba Chowk in the early hours of Sunday (September 14) and plummeted onto the railway tracks below.

Train services disrupted

The car, wedged between the tracks, brought train operations to a complete halt. A Ghaziabad-bound train was forced to remain stationary for nearly one and a half hours until local authorities and police managed to remove the vehicle from the tracks.

The driver, Sachin Chaudhary (35), a resident of Ghaziabad, however, sustained only minor abrasions on his shoulder and face. Police received information about the incident at Samaypur Badli police station in the morning.

A team was rushed to the spot and found a car lying overturned on the tracks beneath the Ring Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

"Chaudhary told police that he was travelling from Peeragarhi to Ghaziabad when he lost control of the vehicle on the stretch of the flyover crossing the railway lines," the officer said. The car hit the pavement, jumped over the railing, rolled down a grassy slope, and landed upside down on the tracks," the officer said.

Driver injured, taken to hospital

The driver of the car, who sustained injuries in the crash, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he did not suffer life-threatening wounds, and his condition is reported to be stable.

Eyewitness account

According to a railway guard who witnessed the accident, the driver appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Unable to control the vehicle, he lost balance, veered off the road, broke through the divider, and crashed off the flyover onto the tracks.

Police said no train movement was affected as the track was cleared quickly and no other injuries were reported. Meanwhile, a blue motorcycle was also found at the spot. According to police, the two-wheeler had been lying there since Saturday, but was unrelated to the car accident. The owner is being traced to ascertain whether the bike was stolen.

"These are two separate and unrelated incidents. No mishap concerning the motorcycle has been reported," the officer clarified.

A narrow escape

Though the accident caused major disruption and raised serious safety concerns, officials confirmed that no fatalities occurred and train services resumed after the car was removed.