Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for THESE regions | Check here

Delhi-NCR weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory for light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, expected on Monday. The warning specifically targets isolated areas across Delhi-NCR, Yamunanagar, and Kurukshetra. In the Delhi-NCR region, several locations are forecasted to experience rainfall today. These areas include Seemapuri, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Manesar. The IMD's warning indicates a likelihood of intermittent showers that could bring some respite from the prevailing heat.

Residents in these regions are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions during thunderstorms. The combination of rain and lightning could lead to temporary disruptions, so it is recommended to avoid open spaces and seek shelter if needed.

Rain expected in THESE regions

Additionally, rain is expected in areas of Haryana, including Karnal, Panipat, Hissar, Hansi, Siwani, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, and Nuh. On July 18, rain lashed parts of Delhi, bringing respite from the humid weather. In June, the city received the highest rainfall in 88 years. According to the IMD, Delhi experienced 228 mm of rainfall from 8:30 a.m. on June 27 to 8:30 a.m. on June 28. A total of 235.5 mm of rain was recorded, marking the maximum rainfall in 24 hours in June since 1936.

Yamuna's water level rises

However, due to the rain, water levels in the Yamuna River have risen, prompting authorities to issue an alert to residents of Noida villages situated along the riverbanks. These villages experienced severe flooding last year during the monsoon season, causing significant inconvenience to residents of both Delhi and Noida. Previously, on July 21, the IMD issued an orange alert for several districts of Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the coming week. The weather department also informed that light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely to occur in various districts of Himachal Pradesh.

