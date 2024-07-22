Mumbai rains: Air India offers full fare refunds to passengers amid flight disruptions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Mumbai rains: Amid disruptions in air travel due to heavy rains in Mumbai and its suburbs, Air India announced that they would offer ‘full refund’ or ‘one-time complimentary rescheduling’ for flight bookings confirmed for travel on July 21. The airline also asked the people to check the flight status before heading to the airport.

"Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in the cancellation and diversion of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on July 21, 2024. Please check flight status before heading to the airport by clicking here: https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html," Air India posted on X.

"For further assistance, please connect with our contact centre at 011 69329333, 011 69329999," it added.

36 flights cancelled

As many as 36 flights were cancelled at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on Sunday as heavy rains lashed the city. The intermittent heavy spells of rain forced the facility operator to suspend runway operations twice within almost one hour, albeit for a brief period.

The source stated these cancellations involve 24 flights of IndiGo, including 12 departures, and eight by Air India, including 4 departures. Vistara also cancelled four of its flights at Mumbai Airport, he said.

Mumbai hit by 100 mm rainfall

Mumbai and its suburbs received over 100 mm of rainfall in 12 hours until 8 pm on Sunday, leading to flooded roads in various areas, flight diversions, and a temporary disruption of local train traffic between Dadar and Matunga stations due to water-logging. The island city recorded 101 mm of rainfall in 12 hours from 8 am, while eastern and western suburbs received a rainfall of 121 mm and 113 mm, respectively, officials said.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that amid the severe weather, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has called for officials to be on high alert and take all necessary precautions. "The State Disaster Response Force, local administration, civic bodies, and police should take regular updates on the weather from the India Meteorological Department and plan accordingly to provide relief to citizens," Shinde stated. He emphasized the importance of surveying accident-prone areas, adopting flood control measures, and diverting traffic as required.

Shinde also stressed the need for regular communication with the public. "Food, medicine, and relief material stocks should be maintained in appropriate quantities, and temporary shelter camps must be set up for people and animals," he added.

