Schools, colleges closed in Nagpur and adjoining areas amid heavy rains

In response to relentless heavy rains, authorities in Nagpur, Bhandara, and Chandrapur districts have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges on July 22. The authorities said, the decision comes amid the weather department's alert that has warned of continued severe rains in Nagpur district as well as adjoining areas.

Significantly, Nagpur has experienced relentless rainfall over the past few days, resulting in severe waterlogging. Not only the heavy rain in the district has disrupted daily life, but it has also led to led to tragic incidents. On Saturday, a man and an elderly woman lost their lives, and a 12-year-old boy went missing after being swept away by floodwaters in separate incidents.

In Shyam Nagar, Punapur, 52-year-old Bhojraj Patle was carried away by the rising waters of a nullah. His body was later recovered. Similarly, 85-year-old Vishvesharrao Weluekar was swept away in Narendra Nagar, with her body being found on Sunday morning. In a third incident, 12-year-old Shravan Tulsikar fell into a swollen nullah while playing near Mohan Nagar in Bharatwada and remains untraced as search efforts continue.





Take all necessary precautions: Maharashtra CM directs officials

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that amid the severe weather, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has called for officials to be on high alert and take all necessary precautions. "The State Disaster Response Force, local administration, civic bodies, and police should take regular updates on the weather from the India Meteorological Department and plan accordingly to provide relief to citizens," Shinde stated. He emphasized the importance of surveying accident-prone areas, adopting flood control measures, and diverting traffic as required.

Shinde also stressed the need for regular communication with the public. "Food, medicine, and relief material stocks should be maintained in appropriate quantities, and temporary shelter camps must be set up for people and animals," he added.



