Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainfall, IMD predicts cloudy skies, check weather forecast

Rains lashed Delhi and adjoining parts of the national capital including Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram on Thursday morning. The temperature in Delhi was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius as of 6 am. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cloudy skies with light to moderate drizzle throughout the day in pockets of Delhi-NCR. The maximum temperature is forecast to settle at around 25 degrees Celsius, as per the weather department. (More details awaited)