Delhi: Miscreants open fire at jewellery store in Mukherjee Nagar, demand Rs 1 crore ransom

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Representative Image

In a brazen incident, motorcycle-borne miscreants fired shots at a jewellery store located in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Saturday evening. As per the police, two miscreants came on a bike and opened fire in the air outside the shop. Before fleeing the scene, the accused threw a slip of paper in which they demanded Rs 1 crore extortion money from the jeweller. As per sources, the gunmen identified themselves as members of the Bambiha Gang.

The officials said that a case has been registered in the matter and the investigation was underway. The firing incident was reported after another similar incident took place in Delhi's Tilak Nagar in just 24 hours.

Firing outside sweet shop

Motor Cycle-borne miscreants fired shots outside a sweet shop in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar that police suspect were related to extortion, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place outside Singla Sweet Shop in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar at 11 pm on Friday, the officials said. Some customers, along with the workers were also present in the sweet shop. According to the initial investigation, two people came on a motorcycle and fired shots at the shop's front glass and fled the scene, a police officer said.

Although, no one was reported injured in the firing, two similar incidents within 24 hours have shocked the city. The official added that four empty cartridges were seized from the spot, adding that an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of law and an investigation was underway.

Extortion call of Rs 2 crore ransom

As per the police, the sweet shop owner had complained about an extortion call by a gangster named Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, two weeks ago. Nandu had demanded Rs 2 crore ransom form the owner. "Multiple teams have been formed to gather more information and trace the route of the assailants," he said.

(With Inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Child dies under mysterious circumstances at madrasa in Dayalpur