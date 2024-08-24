Delhi: Child dies under mysterious circumstances at madrasa in Dayalpur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a startling incident, a five-year-old boy studying at a madrasa in Delhi has died under mysterious circumstances, the police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at a madrasa in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area. According to police, there were blisters on the boy's neck, abdomen and groin area.

On Friday, the police said they received a call regarding the death of the boy in the Brijpuri madrasa at 9.52 pm. Providing further details, the police official said, "At 6.30 pm on Friday, the boy's mother was informed that her son was sick. She took him to a private hospital in Brijpuri, where doctors declared him dead."

Mother, large crowd protest with body

She, accompanied by a large crowd, came back to the madrasa with her son's body. They kept the body on the road and demanded action action against the madrasa administration, the officer said. Later the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of GTB Hospital. The police officer said they assured proper investigation into the matter following which the crowd dispersed.

The mother works as a domestic help in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area. She told police that her son had been studying at the madrasa for the past five months. The boy's father lives in Uttar Pradesh and visits Delhi once a month. The couple has two more children, a 10-year-old boy and eight-year-old girl, who live with the mother.

Investigation underway

In their statement, the police officials said, "Preliminary examination of the body revealed a large number of eruptions, blisters on the neck, abdomen and groin area." According to police, Haji Din Mohammad is the principal of the madrasa, where about 250 boys study. Of these, 150 are from outside Delhi, primarily from Uttar Pradesh. Another official said that more details will be revealed after the postmortem adding that further investigation was underway.

