Delhi Metro update: New corridor from Rithala to Kundli to begin soon, Magenta Line to be extended | Details

Delhi Metro is about to get an upgrade with a new corridor from Rithala to Kundli, for which the foundation stone will be laid on Sunday, announced Chief Minister Atishi. During a press briefing, the Delhi CM said that the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project connecting regions across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan will be inaugurated, along with the extension of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park.

The Delhi government has contributed Rs 1260 crore to the RRTS project, which is funded jointly by the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. "The new Rithala-Kundli metro corridor and the RRTS project represent a significant milestone in strengthening inter-state connectivity and easing transport challenges," Atishi said.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line extension from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park

The extension of the Magenta Line of the Delhi metro will also bring respite to commuters who have been waiting for this development. The foundation stone for this will be laid on December 5.

"The extension of the Magenta Line will also improve accessibility in West Delhi, reducing travel time and making commuting more convenient," she added. The RRTS project will connect key regions across the participating states, and priority is given to setting up three corridors: the Delhi-Alwar corridor, the Delhi-Panipat corridor, and the Delhi-Meerut corridor.

Together, these projects aim to enhance the public transport network, reduce traffic congestion, and contribute significantly to the economic growth of Delhi and its neighbouring states, Atishi said.