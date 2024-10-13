Delhi Metro’s Blue Line achieves carbon neutral certification

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Carbon neutral certification: Delhi Metro’s Blue Line-4, which connects Yamuna Bank with Vaishali in Ghaziabad, has achieved carbon neutral certification, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday. This milestone underlines DMRC’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and addressing climate change.

This certification follows DMRC’s earlier success in achieving carbon neutral certification for its corporate headquarters at Metro Bhawan & the staff quarters in Sector-50, Noida, the officials sai

DMRC making strides towards carbon neutrality

Aligned with the Government of India’s goal to reach net zero emissions by 2070, DMRC is making significant strides towards carbon neutrality by integrating advanced environmental practices, the officials said.

DMRC has successfully minimised its carbon footprint, by adopting various sustainable, environment friendly initiatives such as adopting energy efficient technologies like regenerative braking in rolling stock, use of more renewable power in operations, construction of rain water harvesting pits, efficient waste management systems etc.

DMRC’s commitment extends beyond just certification; it aims to inspire other urban transportation systems to adopt similar sustainable practices by setting a benchmark in eco-friendly operations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation remains committed to leading the way in sustainable transportation, ensuring that future generations can enjoy cleaner air and a more sustainable urban environment.

