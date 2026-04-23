Delhi Mayor elections: BJP fields Pravesh Wahi as mayoral candidate, Monika Pant for deputy post

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday nominated Councillor Pravesh Wahi as its candidate for the Delhi Municipal Corporation mayoral election. For the post of deputy mayor, the party has put forward Monika Pant. Both candidates are set to file their nominations on the final day of the process today.

In addition, Jai Bhagwan Yadav and Manish Chaddha will file their nominations for the posts of standing committee members.

The Standing Committee is one of the most powerful bodies of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, responsible for financial approvals and key policy decisions. Elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and three Standing Committee members are scheduled for April 29, with nominations set to close on Thursday at 5 pm.

At present, the BJP holds 123 seats in the 250-member municipal council. The Aam Aadmi Party has 100 councillors, the Indraprastha Vikas Party 15, the Congress nine, while there are two independents and one vacant seat.

Delhi mayoral election

The electoral college for this year’s mayoral election consists of 273 votes, including 249 councillors, 14 MLAs nominated by the Delhi Assembly, seven Lok Sabha MPs and three Rajya Sabha members. A candidate requires 137 votes to win.

AAP announces boycott

The Aam Aadmi Party has said its councillor Jalaj Kumar Chaudhary from Shalimar Bagh has filed a nomination for the Standing Committee, even as the party has decided to stay away from the mayoral election. Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed that the party will not contest the mayoral polls, a day before the nomination deadline.