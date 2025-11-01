Delhi: Massive fire erupts at Wazirpur industrial area, firefighting operations underway Delhi: Officials confirmed that ten fire tenders have been deployed to the site, with crews working tirelessly to contain the blaze. The firefighting teams are encountering difficulties because of the dense layout of the industrial complex.

New Delhi:

A major fire broke out on Saturday (November 1) in the Wazirpur Industrial Area of Delhi, triggering panic among workers and residents nearby. Thick plumes of smoke rose from the site as authorities rushed to contain the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but preliminary reports suggest it may have started in one of the manufacturing units.

Firefighters battling the blaze

According to officials, ten fire tenders are currently on the scene, working relentlessly to bring the situation under control. Firefighters are facing challenges due to the congested structure and the flammable materials stored inside several units. However, teams are ensuring that the fire does not spread to adjoining buildings.

No casualties reported so far

So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported. Authorities have evacuated the surrounding area as a precautionary measure. Local police are assisting by controlling traffic and keeping commuters away from the site to ensure the smooth movement of fire tenders and rescue teams.

Investigation to determine cause

A probe has been initiated to identify the cause of the blaze and assess the extent of the damage. Officials from the Delhi Fire Service have confirmed that a detailed safety inspection of nearby industrial units will be undertaken once the situation is fully under control.