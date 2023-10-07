Delhi liquor policy scam: Sanjay Singh's close aide Vivek Tyagi reaches ED office for questioning

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vivek Tyagi, close associate of Sanjay Singh

A day after Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh’s close aides were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the alleged liquor policy scam, Vivek Tyagi, a close associate of the AAP leader reached the ED headquarters in the national capital on Saturday (October 7).

Sanjay Singh was arrested by ED on October 4 after a 10-hour raid at his residence in connection with a money laundering case. While seeking Singh’s remand, ED mentioned the name of Sarvesh Mishra, who, according to ED sources, got Rs 2 crore in two attempts on the orders of Sanjay Singh.

ED had summoned Vivek Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra and Kanwarbir Singh for questioning, out of whom Sarvesh reached the ED office for questioning yesterday.

Sanjay Singh was sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Custody for five days in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The Rose Avenue court ordered him to be in the ED custody till October 10.

ED to question Tyagi in front of Sanjay Singh

According to sources, ED will interrogate Tyagi and Mishra in the presence of Sanjay Singh.

ED claims that Sanjay Singh's associate Sarvesh Mishra received Rs 2 crore from Sanjay Singh twice. Along with this, Sanjay Singh's PA Vijay Tyagi was given a stake in the business of liquor scam by accused Amit Arora's company Aralias Hospitality.

The ED said the investigation has revealed that Singh had assured getting changes through Manish Sisodia in the then-proposed Excise Policy of 2020-21 to increase the brand registration criterion for IMFL brands at the behest of Amit Arora and Dinesh Arora.

Dinesh Arora, a businessman considered close to Sisodia, was an accused in the money laundering case linked to the alleged scam. He later turned an approver.

AAP stages protests

The Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest in the national capital and other parts of the country against Sanjay Singh's arrest in the case and linked his arrest to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Today, Sanjay Singh has been arrested without any evidence or concrete reason. It proves that the PM knows that he is losing the elections. There is desperation and fear of loss out of which the Central Government is making central agencies do such things..." AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said earlier.

Notably, Singh is the third prominent leader of the AAP to be arrested in a corruption case. Earlier, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were arrested.