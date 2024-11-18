Delhi LG announces staggered timings for government employees under GRAP-IV restrictions | Check timings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi LG VK Saxena

As the pollution level nears the hazardous category, Delhi LG VK Saxena on Monday announced the staggered office timings for all the govt employees. Saxena's announcement came after the officers of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) demanded work-from-home, staggered working hours.

They also demanded air purifiers in all the govt offices to mitigate the health risks due to air pollution.The changed timings will last till February 28, 2025. According to the order of the Delhi LG, all govt offices under the Govt of National Capital Territory of Delhi and the MCD.

What new timings are?

For MCD, the timings will be from *:30 am to 5:00 pm while for employees under the NCT govt, the timing will be from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm. It must be noted that GRAP-IV has been implemented from Monday morning as the AQI level breached 450 to be in the severe plus category.

SC directs strict implementations

Moreover, the schools will remain closed in the national capital. The Supreme Court has directed the govt to close physical classes 10 and 12 also. The apex court also directed the Delhi and NCR states to set up teams to strictly enforce GRAP-IV restrictions. The court also questioned the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) over the delay in invoking pollution preventive measures under GRAP stages.

What is banned under GRAP-IV?

Notably, under GRAP-IV all BSIV and below vehicles have been banned in the national capital, Trucks and buses, other than electric, CNG and carrying essential commodities, are banned from entering the national capital. Moreover, all construction and demolition work, including public works, has been banned in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

