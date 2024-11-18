Delhi air pollution: 14 flights diverted to Jaipur, Dehradun due to low visibility

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Amid the challenges of rising air pollution, 14 Delhi-bound flights have been diverted to Jaipur and Dehradun so far on Monday. The flights were diverted under the 'Captain Minima' operating procedures. As per these procedures, the pilot must meet the minimum operating standards for landing. Due to the dense fog covering the sky of the national capital, and subsequent low visibility, the flights were diverted.

Earlier in the day, reports said that 11 flights had been diverted to other cities like Jaipur and Dehradun, however, this number has risen to 14 now. On Monday morning, the Delhi Airport issued an advisory for passengers informing flight operations may get affected but 'Low Visibility Procedures' were still in progress at the airport. The advisory requested passengers to contact their respective airlines for 'updated information' about their flights.

The air quality level in the national capital plunged to 'severe plus' levels on Sunday due to which the restrictions under GRAP-IV were imposed from Monday morning. The Air Quality Index at 4 pm on Monday was recorded at 493.

Due to the fog conditions, Delhi, Chandigarh and Amritsar airports are most affected. Earlier on Sunday, 26 per cent of IndiGo flights, 43 per cent of Air India flights and 34 per cent of SpiceJet flights were delayed due to low visibility.

Notably, the GRAP-IV restrictions are in place from today under which all BSIV and below vehicles have been banned in the national capital, Trucks and buses, other than electric, CNG and carrying essential commodities, are banned from entering the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday also heard the matter and directed the closure of the schools even for classes 10 and 12. The classes will be held in online mode. The court also questioned the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) over the delay in invoking pollution preventive measures under GRAP stages.