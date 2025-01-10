Delhi Kiski: Manoj Tiwari hits out at Aam Aadmi Party, says 'people will not tolerate AAP-da anymore'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Manoj Tiwari at 'Delhi Kiski Conclave'.

Delhi Kiski Conclave: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari attended India TV's 'Delhi Kiski Conclave' on Friday, where he shared his views on the upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital. Taking a dig at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said that the people of Delhi will no longer tolerate "AAP-da" now. Hitting out at AAP, Tiwari highlighted various issues faced by the city, saying, "We have coined the slogan 'Aap-da Nahi Sahenge, Hum Badal Ke Rahenge.' The water from drains is flooding Delhi’s slum areas, and no one has made an effort to fix it. Pensions for the elderly have been stopped, and children are waiting for tankers instead of going to school. People are facing fake medicines."

Tiwari also pointed out that thousands of deaths in Delhi hospitals were due to contaminated water and emphasised the dire need for change. Tiwari also criticised the AAP for failing to live up to its promises, particularly with regard to the people of Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (Purvanchal), who were initially drawn to the party. He accused Arvind Kejriwal of betraying Purvanchal residents, claiming that during the pandemic, the party allowed mass gatherings in violation of safety protocols, leading to the spread of COVID-19.

Further, Tiwari slammed Kejriwal for labelling Purvanchal residents as "fake voters" despite their strong work ethic and contributions to the city's growth. He added that those living in rented accommodations don't benefit from the so-called "free" electricity schemes, which further highlights the AAP's failures. In response to a question about whether the people of Delhi are ready to welcome the BJP this time, Tiwari expressed confidence that the public has already made up its mind to bring the party back to power.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025

The Election Commission on India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. As per the Election Commission, the national capital will be voting in a single phase on February 5 to elect members for all 70 seats. Meanwhile, the results will be declared on February 8. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will aim for its third consecutive term, riding on its previous electoral successes. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are preparing to challenge AAP's dominance in the capital.

