Delhi Kiski: CM Atishi says AAP is ready to fight polls on developmental issues, attacks BJP

Delhi Kiski Conclave: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi attended India TV's 'Delhi Kiski Conclave' on Friday and said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is fighting the Delhi Assembly elections on developmental issues, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to raise issues targeting the AAP. During the conclave, CM Atishi attacked the BJP and said these people have been in the central government for ten years, but so far they have not done anything for the national capital. She went on to add that in the last 10 years, these people only worked to abuse the Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

Delhi govt schools doing better than private schools: Atishi

Talking about the work of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, Atishi said that today government schools in the city are doing better than private schools. She said that women here are being given the benefit of free travel on buses, and the Mohalla clinics are working well in Delhi. "The Delhi government has done so many things," she said.

Accusing the BJP of taking all credit, Atishi said that they only take credit. "If they gave electric bus facilities to Delhi, then why didn't they bring electric buses to Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow? If the Centre is bringing electric buses, then it should be brought to BJP states first," she said.

Voters of Delhi are smart, watching everything, says Atishi

Replying to a question on election will more difficult than the 2015 and 2020, she said that the people of Delhi are very intelligent and they are all watching what is happening. “On one side Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal are working round the clock for the people of Delhi and on the other side, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned to trouble the AAP,” she said.

She said that heaps of cash used to come out in CBI and ED raids, but nothing was found in the houses of AAP leaders during raids. She said till date one rupee has not been received from the house of any Aam Aadmi Party leader during raids. “The Supreme Court also made a strong comment on this matter. People of Delhi are intelligent and will vote based on their intelligence,” she said.

She went on to add that why Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail, nothing was found from him. “The sole purpose of sending him to jail was to stop the work of the elected government of Delhi,” she said.

Delhi Assembly Election Schedule

The Election Commission has announced the dates for Delhi elections. Assembly elections are to be held in Delhi on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8. All the parties have started their preparations for this.