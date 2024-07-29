Delhi: Fire breaks out in two restaurants in INA market, several people injured | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the INA market

Delhi fire: Several people were injured after a fire broke out at restaurants in Delhi's INA market in the early hours of Monday. According to the officials, seven to eight firefighting vehicles are currently at the scene, and a dousing operation is in progress.

According to the fire department, they received a report around 3:20 am that a shop in INA market had caught fire. Upon receiving the information, 7 to 8 fire department vehicles were dispatched to the location.

It is reported that the fire originated from a Chinese food shop and then spread to the adjacent restaurant. Four to six people suffered burns and have been admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Five to six people injured

STO Delhi Fire Service Manoj Mehlawat said that the fire started around 3:20 am. "Seven to eight fire engines are at the scene. A Chinese food corner and a restaurant are on fire. Five to six people, including the owner of the fast food corner, are injured."

Mehlawat further said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "More than required commercial cylinders were stored in the restaurant, which could have led to a major tragedy," he added.

