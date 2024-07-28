Delhi tragedy updates: Rau's IAS coaching issues statement, MCD seals 13 basements amid massive outrage

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Students protest after tragic demise of three IAS aspirants in Rau's coaching basement

After the tragic flooding event at an IAS coaching centre took the lives of three aspirants, the coaching institute on Sunday condoled their deaths and said they are fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation. In its statement, Rau's IAS Study Circle said, "In light of the recent tragic event involving the students of Rajendra Nagar Rau's IAS Study Circle, Rau's IAS Study Circle extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased students, Tanya Soni, Nevin Dalvin, and Shreya Yadav. Our thoughts are profoundly with the families during this incredibly difficult time."

Meanwhile, the MCD swung into action and sealed basements of 13 Civil Services coaching institutes, amid massive public outrage.

Owner accepts no drainage system in basement

Notably, the police today arrested the owner Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh of the Rau's IAS Study Circle and registered an FIR at Rajinder Nagar police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings), among others, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the FIR, Abhishek has accepted that there was no drainage system in the basement. Multiple probe teams have also been constituted to investigate the case. Meanwhile, the officials and students claimed the basement had no drainage system and was being illegally commercially used, violating the norms, and resulting in the tragic incident.

Initial probe reveal fault at MCD, institute management level

As per officials, the three-storey Rau's IAS coaching institute, surrounded by residential and commercial establishments, had permission to use the basement as a store room, but it was using it as a library in violation of the rules. The investigation so far indicates two main reasons for the incident -- civic authorities failed to clear the roadside drain before the onset of monsoon and there was no provision for draining out water in the basement where a library was running illegally, the official said.

Student protestors detained

Speaking about the incident, a police officer stated that over 35 people, including students and coaching centre staffers, were trapped on Saturday evening when rainwater started gushing into the basement following heavy rains. The gates of the basement were closed but the heavy pressure of rainwater damaged it. Earlier today, the students staged protest outside the Karol Bagh Metro Station, leading to traffic snarls. Students were raising slogans of "We Want Justice". Upon massive traffic jams, the scuffle happened between students and police personnel, following which, the police detained student protestors.

