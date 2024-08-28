IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall hits Delhi-NCR, thunderstorms cause disruptions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Vehicles during a traffic jam in Dhaula Kuan area after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced heavy rainfall starting in the early hours of Wednesday. The downpour was accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Notably, Vasant Vihar in Delhi witnessed significant rainfall, with visuals showing rain-soaked streets and slowed traffic.

The rain provided much-needed relief from the humid weather that had gripped the region over the past few days. The rainfall on August 25 was particularly welcomed by residents, offering a cool respite.