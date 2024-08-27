Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till September 3 in Delhi liquor policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi liquor policy case: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till September 3 in a money laundering case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier. The court is currently hearing arguments on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against Kejriwal by the CBI.

The CBI has alleged that there is evidence suggesting CM Arvind Kejriwal promised to provide Rs 90 lakhs to each candidate in 40 constituencies during the Goa Assembly elections. According to the central agency, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, who was in charge of the Goa election campaign, was responsible for all the expenditures made during the election. The CBI further claimed that there is evidence indicating that the funds were also sourced from the South Group.

CBI responds to Kejriwal's plea

In a detailed affidavit responding to Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the central agency, the CBI has alleged that all key decisions regarding the now-scrapped excise policy were made under Kejriwal’s direction, in collaboration with the then deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia. The CBI accused Kejriwal of attempting to "politically sensationalise" the case, asserting that he was actively involved in the criminal conspiracy behind the formulation and implementation of the excise policy. The agency stated that his arrest on June 26 was essential to ensure the investigation reached a just conclusion, as they claimed Kejriwal was "purposely derailing" the probe.

Kejriwal was granted bail by trial court

The Chief Minister, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court. On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case filed by the ED. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

Delhi Excise policy case

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

