Delhi records hottest March day since 2022 at 38.9 degree celsius, AQI remains 'poor'

The national capital recorded its hottest March day since 2022 on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature soaring to 38.9 degrees Celsius, 7.4 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature surpassed Tuesday’s high of 37.1 degree celsius, which was previously the warmest day of the month. The last time Delhi experienced such heat in March was on March 29, 2022, when the maximum temperature touched 39.1 degree celsius.

Temperature trends and weather forecast

On Wednesday, the Ridge Observatory recorded a maximum of 40 degree celsius, 6.3 degrees above normal.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 19 per cent and 52 per cent during the day.

The minimum temperature settled at 17.7 degree celsius.

The IMD has forecast strong surface winds on Thursday, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 38 degree celsius and the minimum likely to rise to 19 degree celsius.

Delhi's air quality remains 'poor'

Despite rising temperatures, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category.

At 4 PM, the AQI stood at 231, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted moderate air quality levels over the next two days.

AQI classification:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

Delhi continues to grapple with rising temperatures and air pollution, highlighting concerns over early summer heatwaves and deteriorating air quality.

