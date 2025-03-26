Yogi Adityanath's plane faces technical glitch after take-off in Agra, UP CM takes alternative aircraft UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s plane made an emergency return to Agra airport due to a technical snag. An alternative aircraft was sent from Delhi to ensure his safe travel to Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's state aircraft was forced to return to Kheria Airport in Agra shortly after takeoff on Wednesday due to a technical glitch. The aircraft, which had just taken off for Lucknow, experienced a malfunction, prompting an immediate return to the airport. The unexpected development led to a stir among state officials, who rushed to the scene.

CM Yogi waits at airport lounge

Following the emergency landing, CM Yogi stayed at the airport lounge for nearly an hour while engineers inspected the faulty aircraft. Senior officials, including the Commissioner of Police (CP) and District Magistrate (DM), were also present to oversee the situation.

Replacement aircraft arrives from Delhi

A second aircraft was sent from Delhi to facilitate the CM's journey. After thorough safety checks, CM Yogi departed for Lucknow on the replacement plane.

Event in Lucknow cancelled

Due to the delay, a scheduled event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, which was set to mark eight years of governance, had to be cancelled. CM Yogi was originally en route from Agra to Lucknow to attend the program.