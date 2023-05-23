Tuesday, May 23, 2023
     
As Delhi desperately awaits rainfall amid severe heatwave, IMD predicts some relief

IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh for Wednesday as severe heatwave grips northern India.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2023 18:09 IST
A mirage appears on Kartavya Path during a hot summer day,
Image Source : PTI A mirage appears on Kartavya Path during a hot summer day, in New Delhi.

Delhi weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on May 24 (Wednesday). These regions are battling scorching heatwave with maximum temperature hovering around 46 degree Celsius at isolated places.

Therefore, spell of shovers will bring much-needed relief to the people. 

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Tuesday received some spells of rainfall bringing relief from soaring temperatures.

