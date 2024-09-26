Delhi: Heavy police deployment at Shahi Idgah after rumours spread about protest on statue shifting row

Heavy police deployment was made around Shahi Idgah, near Sadar Bazaar police station after rumours spread about a protest being organised over the Rani Lakshmi Bai statue shifting dispute. As the fake messages on social media, especially on WhatsApp started being circulated, the police issued a warning statement, appealing to people not to believe in rumours.
Today, some people spread the message that a demonstration will be held in the matter of installing (shifting) the statue of Rani Lakshmi Bai near Shahi Idgah.
"All the people are informed that no rally/demonstration of any kind is permitted in the Sadar Bazar area and no procession or demonstration will be taken out. If this is done then appropriate legal action will be taken," the police said in the statement.
According to the sources, around 4 pm, a large number of people received WhatsApp messages and were urged to join the protest at Shahi Idgah. After this message, people started gathering near Shahi Idgah. When the police got the news about the gathering, they immediately asked them to vacate the place. The police personnel spoke to the people and sent them back after convincing them.
What is the issue?
Recently, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) decided to shift a statue of Rani Lakshmibai installed at the intersection near Jhandewalan temple to near Shahi Idgah Park. The decision was taken because the intersection had to be removed, compelling the authorities to shift the statute.