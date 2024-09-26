Delhi: Heavy police deployment at Shahi Idgah after rumours spread about protest on statue shifting row

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Heavy police deployment at Shahi Idgah

Heavy police deployment was made around Shahi Idgah, near Sadar Bazaar police station after rumours spread about a protest being organised over the Rani Lakshmi Bai statue shifting dispute. As the fake messages on social media, especially on WhatsApp started being circulated, the police issued a warning statement, appealing to people not to believe in rumours.

Today, some people spread the message that a demonstration will be held in the matter of installing (shifting) the statue of Rani Lakshmi Bai near Shahi Idgah.

"All the people are informed that no rally/demonstration of any kind is permitted in the Sadar Bazar area and no procession or demonstration will be taken out. If this is done then appropriate legal action will be taken," the police said in the statement.

According to the sources, around 4 pm, a large number of people received WhatsApp messages and were urged to join the protest at Shahi Idgah. After this message, people started gathering near Shahi Idgah. When the police got the news about the gathering, they immediately asked them to vacate the place. The police personnel spoke to the people and sent them back after convincing them.

What is the issue?

Recently, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) decided to shift a statue of Rani Lakshmibai installed at the intersection near Jhandewalan temple to near Shahi Idgah Park. The decision was taken because the intersection had to be removed, compelling the authorities to shift the statute.

Delhi HC rejects plea against installation of the statue

Some Muslim people moved to the Delhi High Court against DDA's decision. However, the high court dismissed a petition seeking to restrain the installation of a statue inside the Shahi Idgah Park, saying the plea appeared to be without any cause of action.

The high court said the petitioner -- Shahi Idgah (Waqf) Managing Committee -- has no legal or fundamental right to oppose the maintenance and upkeep of the parks or open ground, surrounding the Shahi Idgah, by the DDA and thereby oppose the installation of the statue by the MCD at its behest.