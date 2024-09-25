Delhi HC quashes plea against Lakshmi Bai statue installation in Shahi Eidgah park, DDA initiates acquisition

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court quashed Muslim side's plea which challenged the decision of installing statue of Rani Laxmi Bai in Shahi Eidgah park in Delhi on Tuesday. After the High Court's order the Delhi Develoment Authority (DDA) is set to start the acquisition process to take custody of the land on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, heavy police force have been deployed in the Shahi Eidgah complex. The DDA team has reached the site. As the High Court junked the plea, it warned the applicants to refrain from giving the statue installation a communal colour. The court also asked the Muslim side of what problem did they have with the statue of Jhansi ki Rani.