Delhi High Court declines to entertain plea seeking to re-frame guidelines for coaching centres

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court declined to entertain a petition on Monday that sought directions for the authorities to reframe the guidelines for coaching institutes, specifically regarding criminal liability. The plea not only sought to direct authorities to reframe guidelines for coaching institutes but also requested the development of an education system focused on the refinement of students' minds, rather than solely preparing them for entrance examinations.

This came after the death of three students after water from a flooded drain gushed into the library of the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Here's what court said

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said it was not in the court’s domain to pass such a direction. “Look at your prayer. This is not in our domain. Even if the education system needs to be reformed, it is not for us to do. If there is a fault in the education system, the elected government of the day will face the music when they go for elections,” the bench said.

“We can’t formulate the education system for the city,” it added.

The Delhi High Court was hearing a plea from the non-profit organization Kutumb, which requested the court to direct authorities to establish rules for running paying guest accommodations for students in Delhi and to focus on developing an education system that refines students' minds rather than solely preparing them for entrance exams.

Petitioner withdraw petition

The petition also sought the formation of a committee to investigate coaching institutes operating illegally and not adhering to standard norms.

However, the court was not inclined to entertain the plea. As a result, the petitioner’s counsel, Rudra Vikram Singh, requested permission to withdraw the petition. The court granted this request, allowing the petitioner to withdraw with the option to approach an appropriate forum with their representation.

During the proceedings, MCD’s counsel, Manu Chaturvedi, noted that the Supreme Court is already addressing matters related to the safety of students in coaching centers.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Delhi coaching centre deaths: CBI takes over Rajendra Nagar case, registers FIR

Also Read: Delhi coaching centre deaths: New video shows trapped students exiting flooded library in basement | WATCH