Delhi coaching centre deaths: CBI takes over Rajendra Nagar case, registers FIR

In the latest development in the Delhi coaching deaths case, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday took over the case from the Delhi police and registered an FIR. Earlier today, the Rouse Avenue Court heard the bail plea of building co-owners where the advocate on behalf of CBI said that the process to register the FIR was underway.

On the other hand, the advocate for building co-owners emphasised that the Delhi High Court had transferred the case to CBI on August 2. He argued that his clients are just owners of the building and till the time CBI starts the investigation, they should be provided interim bail.

The court issued notice to the CBI and listed the case for August 9. The court said that the FIR was not registered and was under process. The court stated that it would hear the bail plea after the status report is filed.

Delhi HC transfers case to CBI citing potential corruption

Notably, the Delhi High Court on August 2 transferred the investigation into the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar to the CBI. The court cited the seriousness of the incidents and the potential involvement of corruption by public servants as reasons for this decision.

The court also castigated the police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the incident, saying it was unable to fathom how the students could not come out. The High Court remarked that it would not be wrong to conclude that Delhi's civic agencies lack the necessary funds for major infrastructure projects.

Delhi HC directed the formation of a committee headed by the Chief Secretary of GNCTD, with members including the Vice Chairman of the DDA, the MCD Chairman, and the Commissioner of Police to re-look at Delhi's administrative, financial, and physical infrastructure. The committee need to submit its report within eight weeks.

