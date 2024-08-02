Delhi coaching centre horror: CBI to probe deaths of UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) People stand at waterlogged area in front of Raus IAS Study Circle at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi.

Delhi coaching centre horror: The Delhi High Court today (August 2) transferred the investigation into the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court cited the seriousness of the incidents and the potential involvement of corruption by public servants as reasons for this decision.

The court castigated the police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the drowning incident, saying it was unable to fathom how the students could not come out. The High Court remarked that it would not be wrong to conclude that Delhi's civic agencies lack the necessary funds for major infrastructure projects. The court noted that much of Delhi’s physical infrastructure, such as drains, is outdated, having been laid nearly 75 years ago, and is both inadequate and poorly maintained.

On April 8, the court directed that no single agency should be solely responsible for controlling stormwater drains to ensure more efficient problem resolution. Additionally, the court ordered a third-party audit to review the situation.

Formation of committee for further probe

Delhi HC directed the formation of a committee headed by the Chief Secretary of GNCTD, with members including the Vice Chairman of the DDA, the MCD Chairman, and the Commissioner of Police to re-look at Delhi's administrative, financial, and physical infrastructure. The committee need to submit its report within eight weeks.

Delhi High Court questions MCD

It asked why MCD officials did not inform the commissioner about non-functioning stormwater drains in the area. The bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said MCD officials are not bothered and it has become a norm.

The High Court observed that recent tragedies have demonstrated that court directions are not being followed thoroughly by civic agencies. The court criticised the administrative situation in Delhi, highlighting that multiple authorities are merely shifting responsibility and blaming one another instead of addressing the issues effectively. The High Court noted that it has not been informed of any structural reforms by civic authorities to address unauthorized constructions.

Hitting out at the police, the high court said, "Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater for entering into the basement, the way you arrested the SUV driver for driving his car there."

Manuj Kathuria was accused of driving his SUV through the street that was flooded by rainwater on July 27 (Saturday), causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building housing the coaching centre and inundate the basement, where the three students were killed.

