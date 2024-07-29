Delhi coaching centre deaths: New video shows trapped students exiting flooded library in basement | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The screengrab of the video showing an inundated library in Old Rajinder Nagar.

A tragic incident at a coaching centre in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar has sent shockwaves across the country. The unfortunate event has resulted in the death of three civil services aspirants. The mishap occurred due to rainwater flooding the basement of the coaching centre. A new video related to this incident has surfaced, showing the severity of the situation.

In the video, rainwater can be seen rapidly filling the basement where the students were present. As the water level rose quickly, students were seen scrambling to escape the basement. The flow of water intensified with time, creating a chaotic and dangerous situation. In the video, a person can be heard shouting, urging everyone to evacuate the basement immediately. The person can be heard repeatedly asking if anyone is still left inside.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Eyewitness accounts and reactions

Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrifying, with students desperately trying to escape the rising water. The rapid flooding caught everyone off guard, leading to panic and confusion. According to the information, the local authorities were promptly alerted, and rescue operations were initiated to ensure the safety of the remaining students.

Investigation and safety measures

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety measures in place at educational institutions, especially those located in areas prone to flooding. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the flooding and to identify any lapses in safety protocols. Meanwhile, the coaching centre has assured full cooperation with the investigation and has pledged to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future. The tragedy has sparked a public outcry, with calls for stringent safety regulations and regular inspections of coaching centres and other educational institutions. Parents and students alike are demanding better infrastructure and emergency preparedness to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Three civil services aspirants died

It should be noted here that three civil services aspirants -- two females and a male -- died after a library housed in the basement of Rau's IAS centre got inundated in heavy rain Saturday night (July 27) which led to the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point. Following this incident, a Delhi court has sent the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre to 14-day judicial custody. Rao IAS Study Circle, the coaching institute where the incident occurred, has released a statement expressing deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of the three students. The institute extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased students.

