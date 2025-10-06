Delhi govt will urge Supreme Court to allow use of certified green firecrackers on Diwali: CM Rekha Gupta Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government will file its request to the Supreme Court in writing, assuring strict adherence to environmental norms and court directives to ensure both festive joy and pollution control.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that her government will urge the Supreme Court to allow the use of certified green firecrackers during Diwali. She said that the government will submit its stand in writing before the court, requesting permission for the use of environmentally safe firecrackers that comply with all official guidelines and environmental norms.

CM Gupta stated that the proposal aims to strike a balance between people's sentiments and environmental safety, ensuring that celebrations are both joyful and responsible. "Diwali is the most important festival of India's cultural and religious heritage. Keeping the emotions of crores of Delhi residents in mind, our government would appealed to the Supreme Court to permit the use of green firecrackers during the festive period," she said.

Govt reaffirms commitment to pollution control

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the Delhi government's commitment to curbing pollution and protecting the environment, assuring the Supreme Court of full cooperation in implementing any directions issued by the court. She further added that only certified green firecrackers, manufactured by authorised institutions and approved by the competent authorities, will be permitted if the court allows their use. She further added that the government remains dedicated to promoting eco-friendly celebrations while ensuring compliance with public safety norms.

1,700 kg firecrackers seized in multiple raids in Delhi

Earlier on Sunday, an official said the Delhi Police seized over 1,700 kg of banned firecrackers and arrested seven men in multiple operations across the national capital ahead of Diwali this month. The crackdown conducted by the crime branch of the Delhi police in Dwarka, Rohini, Uttam Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Mukundpur and Shahdara, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar said. The operations were carried out in line with the recent Supreme Court's directions to curb the storage and sale of firecrackers to tackle air pollution and ensure public safety, he said. Delhi's air quality worsens from October onwards and last all through the winter.

(With inputs from PTI)

