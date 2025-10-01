PM Modi's Diwali gift to farmers: Cabinet hikes MSP for 6 Rabi crops; Shivraj Chouhan hails move Chouhan expressed gratitude to PM Modi on behalf of the country’s farmers for approving the Agriculture Ministry's proposals.

New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved several moves aimed at strengthening the agrarian sector of the country.

Divulging the details, Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said the Cabinet has approved the “National Pulses Mission” and also increased the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Rabi crops.

Cabinet approves National Pulses Mission

Chouhan stated that the National Pulses Mission aims to make the country self-reliant in pulse production, improve nutrition and increase farmers’ income. The mission targets an increase in pulses production from 242 lakh tonnes to 350 lakh tonnes by 2030-31.

The programme will be implemented in 416 districts, focusing on special production and expansion initiatives. The policy includes use of high-yielding/breeder/certified seeds, intercropping, irrigation facilities, market linkages and technical support.

Besides, procurement of major pulses like tur (pigeon pea), urad (black gram) and masoor (lentil) will be done at 100 per cent MSP, ensuring farmers get full value for their produce. For this mission, a budget of Rs 11,440 crore has been allocated for the year 2025-26.

MSP hiked for 6 Rabi crops

The agriculture minister further informed that the MSP for six Rabi crops has been revised.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce this as the Agriculture Minister. The increase in MSP is historic,” said Chouhan.

Wheat MSP has been increased from Rs 2,425 to Rs 2,585 per quintal — a hike of Rs 160. Barley MSP has been raised from Rs 1,980 to Rs 2,150 per quintal.



Chana (gram) MSP has been increased from Rs 5,650 to Rs 5,875 per quintal.

Lentil (Masoor) MSP has been increased from Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,000 per quintal. Mustard and Rapeseed MSP has gone up from Rs 5,950 to Rs 6,200 per quintal.

Safflower MSP saw a significant jump from Rs 5,940 to Rs 6,540 per quintal, an increase of Rs 600 per quintal.

These policy decisions are aimed at strengthening India’s agriculture sector, boosting production, ensuring food security and enhancing farmers' earnings