Delhi government to launch solar huts amid scorching heat; pilot project to come up in Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi:

In an effort to help people cope with the intense summer heat, the Delhi government is preparing to launch a solar-powered public cooling structure in northwest Delhi on a pilot basis. The facility is being developed in Shalimar Bagh and is expected to open in the first week of June.

According to an official, the cooling structure is designed like a small hut and will provide a shaded space where people can rest during extreme weather conditions. The project is currently under construction and is likely to be completed by the end of May before being inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Water, phone charging facility to be provided

The hut will use traditional khus grass padding on all sides along with a sprinkler system to create a cooling effect naturally. Visitors will also have access to seating arrangements, cold drinking water and mobile charging points inside the structure.

Solar panels installed on the roof will supply electricity to the facility, making it energy-efficient and suitable for use during peak summer months.

"The idea is to create a public cooling zone where people, especially labourers, commuters and residents exposed to extreme heat, can sit for a while and get relief from high temperatures," the official said.

Officials said the mist created through the sprinklers and khus grass is expected to lower the surrounding temperature and help reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heatstroke.

More huts across Delhi if model succeeds

The Shalimar Bagh unit will serve as a trial project. Authorities said more such cooling huts may be introduced in other parts of Delhi if the model receives a positive response from the public and proves effective.

The initiative comes as Delhi continues to experience severe heatwave conditions. The government has already expanded several relief measures, including mobile cooling units and temporary cooling zones across the city.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said nearly 2.65 lakh people had received assistance through mobile heat relief units between May 6 and May 23. During the same period, around 1,13,900 litres of cold drinking water were distributed, along with 44,646 gamchas and 30,864 caps to help residents protect themselves from heatstroke.

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