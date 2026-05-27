Delhi Government approves renaming of several metro stations and public spaces; check revised names

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has approved a series of name changes for key public places, including metro stations, roads, hospitals and a sports complex. The decision was taken during a meeting of the State Names Authority (SNA) held at the Delhi Secretariat, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Under the new changes, Rohini West Metro Station will now be called “Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station”. Dwarka Metro Station has been renamed as “Dwarka-Kakrola Metro Station”. In addition, Rohini East Metro Station will be known as “Rohini Metro Station” to make its identity clearer for commuters.

The government has also decided to name a newly constructed sports complex in Rohini as “Atal Khel Parisar”. A statue of the Bharat Ratna awardee former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will also be installed at the site.

In another decision, the under-construction hospital in Jwalapuri will be named “Baba Ramdevji Maharaj Hospital”. Meanwhile, Britannia Chowk in Shakurpur will be renamed as “Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chow”.

According to an official statement, senior officials including the Chief Secretary, Urban Development Secretary, Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and a senior representative of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decisions aim to honour personalities who have contributed significantly to society, while also preserving the cultural and historical identity of Delhi.

Over 8 lakh ‘Pink Saheli Smart Cards’ issued for free travel on DTC buses, says CM Gupta

More than 8 lakh women and transgender persons in Delhi have received Pink Saheli Smart Cards, which allow them to travel free on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

The scheme uses National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) technology, which works on a simple tap-and-go system. It is aimed at making travel easier and more convenient for eligible passengers using public transport.

According to the Chief Minister, a total of 840,618 Pink Saheli Smart Cards had been issued as of May 18. She also noted that both the traditional pink paper tickets and the smart cards are currently valid for free bus travel.

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