Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes metro ride under 'Metro Monday' campaign, urges citizens to use public transport

New Delhi:

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday (May 18) travelled by the Delhi Metro as part of the state government's new initiative 'Metro Monday' campaign to promote the use of public transport and encourage fuel conservation among citizens.

The Chief Minister travelled from Kashmere Gate Metro Station to ITO Metro Station in New Delhi. She was accompanied by Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh and other officials.

The initiative comes after Narendra Modi called for fuel conservation and restrained public spending amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Delhi CM urges citizens to use public transport

Appealing to Delhi residents to adopt public transport in their daily lives, CM Gupta said, "I appeal to all Delhi residents to use public transport as much as possible. It will not only save resources for the country but is especially important for our city."

Referring to the issues of pollution and traffic congestion in the national capital, she said greater use of metro trains, buses and other public transport systems would significantly benefit Delhi. "The government is making every effort to ensure there is no inconvenience in public transport and to improve last mile connectivity. Many people in Delhi have chosen to travel by metro today. I thank everyone for their support. Together, we will make Delhi better and contribute to a developed India and a developed Delhi," she added.

DMRC to run additional train trips

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced to run 24 additional train trips every Monday. The move comes as part of efforts to strengthen mass transit systems and improve urban mobility amid growing emphasis on energy security, environmental sustainability, and reduced dependence on petroleum-based transport.

According to the corporation, the additional services are aimed at handling a possible increase in passenger footfall and ensuring smooth and uninterrupted operations during peak travel periods.

It said passenger demand will be monitored closely and further steps will be taken whenever required.

To manage higher commuter volumes, the DMRC will also deploy additional security personnel, open extra ticket counters, activate spare door frame metal detectors and baggage scanners, and take steps to reduce waiting time at frisking points, it stated.

Two-day WFH, no car day, Metro Monday

On May 14, the Delhi government announced a mandatory two-day work-from-home for its employees, among other measures to cut fuel and energy consumption amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Fuel and energy saving measures by Delhi govt:

Two days of work from home every week will be implemented in the government sector.

An advisory will also be issued to private companies, encouraging work-from-home arrangements.

The use of government vehicles has been reduced as part of the fuel-saving exercise.

Petrol allocation for officials has been cut by 20 per cent from the existing limit of 200 litres.

Every Monday will be observed as “Metro Monday” for ministers and government officials, encouraging the use of public transport.

Office timings have been staggered to reduce peak-hour traffic congestion.

Delhi government office timings will now be from 10:30 am to 7 pm.

MCD offices will function from 8:30 am to 5 pm.

The Chief Minister appealed to Delhi residents to observe one “No Vehicle Day” every week.

The Delhi government will not purchase any new vehicles for the next six months.

Transport allowance for employees will be increased by 10 per cent.

Traders and businesses in Delhi have been urged to shift cargo transportation from trucks to trains wherever possible.

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