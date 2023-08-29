Delhi: Citizens can now get these 15 MCD services at their doorstep, know in detail

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Woman working on a laptop

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has proposed to launch a doorstep delivery of services scheme similar to the one already being implemented by the Delhi government. The MCD's proposal is still in the initial stages, but it is expected to be rolled out in the coming months. In the first phase of the project, the civic body will provide 15 services related to certificates and licences. These services will be available for a nominal fee.

The civic body has not yet announced the exact fees that will be charged for these services. However, they have said that the fees will be nominal and will be kept affordable for all citizens.

The project is still in its early stages, and the civic body is currently in the process of finalising the details. However, they hope to launch the first phase of the project in the coming months.

Under the MCD's proposal, citizens will be able to avail of a variety of services at their doorstep, including:

Birth and death certificates

Marriage certificates

Property tax payment

Building plan approvals

Trade licenses

Garbage collection

Water connection

Sewer connection

To avail of the services, citizens will need to call the MCD's helpline number, 155305. A mobile sahayak (helper) will then visit the citizen's home and collect the required documents. The sahayak will then submit the documents to the concerned MCD department and track the progress of the application on behalf of the citizen.

The MCD's doorstep delivery of services scheme is expected to benefit a large number of citizens, especially those who do not have access to the internet or who find it difficult to travel to government offices. The scheme is also expected to reduce corruption and improve efficiency in the delivery of services.

The time of the doorstep service in Delhi is from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The call centre to facilitate the delivery of services will function round the clock.

The number of Delhi government home delivery services is 100. These services are available across 13 departments, including the Transport Department, the Revenue Department, and the Women and Child Development Department.

Also read | Delhi: Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates, CM orders suspension of teachers, vice-president

Also read | After Muzaffarnagar, now in Delhi, teacher booked for making derogatory religious remarks in classroom