Delhi freezes as mercury dips to 2.9 degrees Celsius, coldest in 13 years; IMD issues orange alert The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the spell of extreme cold is likely to continue for the next few days, with severe cold wave conditions expected in isolated parts of northern India.

New Delhi:

Delhi residents are reeling under severe cold wave conditions as the national capital recorded its coldest night in 13 years. The minimum temperature plunged to 2.9 degrees Celsius, breaking a long-standing cold record and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for the city.

The city experienced its first cold wave of the season, with temperatures falling below 3.0 degrees Celsius in some places. Ayanagar was the coldest place in the city, with a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius, while Palam station recorded its lowest minimum temperature in 13 years at 3.0 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's principal weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches below the seasonal average, while the maximum temperature settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches below normal, IMD data showed.

Minimum temperatures recorded at weather stations on January 12

Safdarjung: 3.2°C

Ridge: 4.2°C

Palam: 3.3°C

Ayanagar: 3.2°C

Lodi Road: 3.0°C

IMD issues orange alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the cold wave conditions is likely to continue for the next two days in the national capital with an orange alert in place for today (January 12) and Yellow alert for Tuesday (January 13).

The weather department said the cold is expected to intensify further in the coming days, adding to the difficulties faced by people in Delhi.

Even as biting cold conditions prevail, preparations for Republic Day continue across the national capital.

The IMD said the spell of extreme cold is likely to persist for the next few days, with severe cold wave conditions expected at isolated places in northern India. Sub-zero temperatures were recorded in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, while the mercury hovered close to the freezing point in Punjab and Haryana.

Cold to severe cold wave conditions were also observed at isolated locations in Rajasthan. The minimum temperature in Pratapgarh dipped to minus 2 degrees Celsius, while Barmer recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius, according to the local meteorological office.

Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog was reported at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan, while dense fog enveloped parts of western Rajasthan, the IMD said.

