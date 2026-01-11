Ghaziabad schools from nursery to class 5 to remain shut till January 15 due to cold wave Uttar Pradesh has been gripped by severe cold wave, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that will continue for the next few days. Earlier, the weather department had also issued an orange alert for 40 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Ghaziabad:

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Sunday ordered that all schools of all boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), will remain shut for students of nursery till class 5 in the district in view of the cold wave. For students of classes 6 to 12, timings were revised and schools will now operate from 10 am to 3 pm.

Additionally, the administration said that all colleges will also operate in Ghaziabad from 10 am to 3 pm due to the intense cold wave.

"Due to the cold wave, the District Magistrate has fixed the operating timings for schools. On the instructions of the DM, the District Basic Education Officer has issued an order stating that all schools from Nursery to Class 5 will remain closed till January 15. Meanwhile, schools and colleges for Classes 6 to 12 will function from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM," the order by Ghaziabad administration read.

Considering this, the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has also declared that all schools, including private and government, for all classes will remain shut in the district till January 15. The order, which was issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Pawar and was dated January 9, stated that the instructions must be strictly followed by all institutions. It also warned that strict action will be taken as per rules against schools found violating the order by reopening during the stipulated period.

Notably, all schools in neighbouring Delhi and Haryana will also remain shut till January 15. Meanwhile, schools in Punjab will observe winter vacations till January 10 due to the cold wave.

