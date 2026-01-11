Noida schools to remain closed till January 15 amid cold wave The administration in the Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday declared that all schools for classes nursery to class 8 for all boards will remain closed in the district till January 15 due to dense fog and cold wave in north India.

The administration in the Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday declared that all schools for classes nursery to class 8 for all boards will remain closed in the district till January 15 due to dense fog and cold wave in north India. Notably, all schools in neighbouring Delhi and Haryana will also remain shut till January 15. Meanwhile, schools in Punjab will observe winter vacations till January 10.

"As per the directions from the district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, all schools in the district (including CBSE, ICSE and UP Board) will remain closed in the district for nursery to class 8 till January 15 in view of the cold wave. The directions should be followed strictly," Gautam Buddha Nagar administration's order read.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had announced the closure of all schools in Uttar Pradesh till January 5 due to cold wave. This came after the Lucknow department of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert and warned of severe cold wave for 40 districts in Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, it had also warned of very dense fog in 25 districts of the state in January.

In another development, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to introduce regular Tamil classes in schools and colleges, taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Additionally, some teachers will also be deputed to Tamil Nadu to teach Hindi as part of the initiative.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a cultural exchange initiative aimed at highlighting the age-old civilisational, cultural and educational links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. The programme brings together students, scholars, teachers and artists from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi through academic sessions, language workshops, literary interactions and cultural performances, with a focus on promoting linguistic learning, mutual understanding and national integration.